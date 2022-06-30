Superman & Lois season 3: Was Arrowverse decision a mistake?

As we approach Superman & Lois season 3 airing in the new year, we do so with a slightly different perspective than before. After all, we now know that this show is FAR more disconnected from the Arrowverse than originally suspected. Not only that, but the John Diggle we met in the finale wasn’t even the same guy we saw previously!

So when you consider all of this, it does a lot of good and bad things for the Tyler Hoechlin drama. The advantage is that they aren’t beholden to any backstory. That can be good for the writers, who don’t have to deal with any big-time landmines. On the flip side, there’s also the trouble that can come with this sort of thing — you’re missing out on big, nostalgic TV events. You can’t also bring back a lot of heroes in the same way. Finally, you’re alienating a ton of people who really wanted to see some familiar faces on here eventually. (Remember that at one point in season 1, there were plans for a crossover with this show and Batwoman — the decision to cut things off feels a little more recent.)

We do get the idea of Superman & Lois wanting to do its own thing, especially when the Arrowverse is almost a thing of the past. Stargirl has always been only loosely connected to the world, and The Flash is going to be the only pure Arrowverse show left next season. However, couldn’t they have still been disconnected and offered up that hope? It just feels like the season 2 finale reveal is something the show didn’t need to ultimately do.

We know we’ve got a long ways to go until season 3, so maybe some opinions will change over time. For now, though, this feels very much like a heck of a risky gambit.

