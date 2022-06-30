Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Are there any surprises left?

We know that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 is poised to arrive on AMC one week from Monday, and the producers may have plenty of tricks up their sleeve!

However, you can also argue that there are a lot of pretty shocking tricks that they’ve already revealed. Remember that they recently unveiled that the legendary Carol Burnett is going to be appearing at some point in the final six episodes. Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were going to come back as Walt and Jesse. Even the actors themselves were shocked that AMC announced their returns when they did, given that they filmed their appearances under a heavy veil of secrecy.

So why were Walt and Jesse’s returns spoiled so early? The sentiment was that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould had enough other surprises that it didn’t matter as much that this information got out there, and we do 100% hope that this is the case. However, we do have our concerns now that the Burnett news has been announced; how many other jaw-droppers could be out there?

If we had to guess, a number of the “surprises” that are left are more story-based as opposed to something that involves a big-name guest star. This is not a show that needs to be a parade of cameos and Breaking Bad references at the end. Instead, we just need to know what happened to Kim Wexler and if there’s any hope that Jimmy McGill / Gene Takovic can find happiness by the end of the story.

What sort of surprises do you think could be left on Better Call Saul season 6 as a whole?

