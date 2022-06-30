Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Did Apple miss a perfect opportunity?

We all know that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to premiere on Apple TV+ at some point this year; most indications seem to suggest fall.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

With that specific premiere window in mind, it’s pretty clear (at least to us) that the next couple of months are going to be huge for an announcement — there was even a great venue to make it happen! Unfortunately, it just doesn’t seem like that’s going to transpire.

We are speaking here about San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest TV-adjacent conventions of the entire year. Sure, comics are the #1 thing, but there have been more and more shows outside of the genre that have turned up there. We know already that a Ted Lasso Funko Pop! is even going to be an exclusive at the convention, which we hope changes in the weeks that follow so other people can get it.

Apple announced today that they are bringing multiple series to the convention this year, including (per Deadline) Severance, For All Mankind, Mythic Quest, See, Invasion and Foundation. There is zero doubt in our mind that throwing Ted Lasso on that list would have generated a ton of publicity for the final season and also a premiere date.

So why isn’t that going to happen? Well, the reason here is most likely simple: The cast is still shooting season 3! Somewhere along the way, Apple decided that they’d be better off not flying the cast and crew to San Diego from the UK for a few days, especially right in the middle of production. It’s true that the series doesn’t need Comic-Con to be a hit, but it would’ve been a nice treat — especially since there is a reasonable chance that this ends up being the final chapter for at least the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+?

Have any big predictions for that or the story overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







