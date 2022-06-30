Succession season 4 premiere date: Will episode count play a role?

We’re very lucky to have learned the news this week that Succession season 4 is currently in production. Yet, of course we want more! In particular, we’re hoping to get some more news about the show’s episode count and whether or not that’s going to determine what the future holds at all in terms of a premiere date.

Let’s start off with the very good news, shall we? The upcoming season is going to be ten episodes, which is longer than what we had with season 3. From a story standpoint, that’s of course wonderful to hear … but there is also a trade-off that goes along with that.

To be specific, what we’re talking here about is the fact that the longer production runs, the later the premiere date has to be, and that’s especially notable for a show like this that takes a lot of time with every episode. Getting ten episodes make it all the more clear in our mind that we’re probably not going to be seeing a new episode at any point in 2022. Instead, our feeling is that we’ll be looking at a 2023 premiere, and it may not even be the first couple months of the year.

We recognize that HBO will be 100% patient with the Brian Cox – Jeremy Strong drama, largely because they have every reason to be. This is a huge performer for them and also an awards-show darling; they don’t have to rush anything and instead, can just sit back, survey the field, and figure out what they want to do and the best possible spot for the show to shine.

