American Horror Stories season 2 teaser: One creepy dollhouse

With the premiere of American Horror Stories season 2 coming to Hulu a little later in July, isn’t it nice to finally have some publicity? Well, we’re getting it now … and yea, a lot of it is absolutely next-level creepy.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a new teaser that takes place in some demented dollhouse full of all sorts of terrifying figurines. This feels like a play on Chucky to some degree, but of course there’s more going on than just that. This is a very different sort of murder house than what we got through the first season of the anthology, and it’s probably a good thing that this show decides to do more of its own thing.

Can this season really take everything to the next level? That is, at least for us, the #1 question on our mind. While season 1 of Horror Stories had a few great moments, it also relied too much on the original franchise and told stories that ranged from predictable to far too cheesy. We do think season 2 needs to raise their game a little bit and present some twisted tales that are a little bit different. At least we get that sense from this preview.

For those wondering, Horror Stories should also set the stage for the flagship American Horror Story, which should be airing on FX with season 11 at some point later on in the fall.

