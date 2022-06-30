Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 15: More Mike drama?

Following tonight’s new episode, Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 15 next week will contain some fun moments. After all, there’s another trip on the horizon!

This time around, you’re going to be seeing the group head out to El Paso. Now that the country is starting to open up the cast can travel a little bit more, and that is something we’ll see play out over time. There are going to be a lot of fun moments that come for the group along the way here — but absolutely a lot of chaos as well.

Below, you can check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 15 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

The road to El Paso takes an unexpected turn when a bunch of rumors and allegations are given to Mike. And he sends them straight to group chat, where all hell breaks loose.

The big thing to remember about The Situation is that he loves rumors. Or, to be specific, he loves spreading them around to the best of his ability. This is going to be such a messy episode, and it’s easily that sort of thing that could bring back some element of the earlier Mike from Jersey Shore proper. Hey, what would a season be of this show without some major conflict? We know that Angelina has been at the center of a lot of drama so far this season.

We are still waiting to see where everything goes over the remainder of season 5 — remember, there’s still a lot left! This trip to El Paso could really just be scratching the surface of everything that is coming up.

