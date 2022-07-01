Stranger Things season 5 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following this week’s epic launch of the remaining two episodes, why not have a discussion about the Stranger Things season 5 premiere date?

The first thing that we can tell you here is some news that has been out there for a good while. We know that there 100% WILL be another batch of episodes coming to Netflix! Unfortunately, the silver lining here is that it’s going to be the final one. That’s been known for at least a little while, and we do think that there will be closure to a number of different storylines.

Of course, we’ve also heard that there will be a spin-off down the road, but don’t view that show as a sign that there’s going to be a reliance on it to conclude the main story here. What we’ve heard from the Duffer Brothers time and time again at this point is that this show is going to be its own separate thing, and it could actually surprise a number of people when it comes to its overall premise.

Now, let’s get back to a season 5 premiere date. Unfortunately, you 100% are going to be waiting for a long time here. The earliest that you can expect to see the show back is most likely 2024, given how long it takes to both make this show and then go through the necessary post-production. It could even be longer than that, when you consider just how long a number of season 4 episodes were. Given its performance on Netflix, we don’t think they will be in any hurry here. They’re going to do whatever they can to make sure it is ready and that it goes out on the highest possible note.

