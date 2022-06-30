Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Early season 3 hopes

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting so much more of the Jared Padalecki show sooner rather than later? With the way that last week ended, we 100% understand if you are in the camp of desperately seeking answers.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come with a bit of bad news: You’re not going to get them tonight. Last week marked the epic season 2 finale and now, we’re all going to be stuck collectively thinking about that bonkers cliffhanger for the next little while. Walker has been kidnapped and yet, we don’t know 1) who is responsible or 2) how in the world he is going to get himself out of this position. He could rely on a little bit of help; it’s at least good that some others have realized that he’s missing, so this isn’t just some situation where he is lost on his own and everyone is 100% oblivious about it.

The good news that we can report is that Walker season 3 is going to be coming on The CW this fall, and in the same 8:00 p.m. timeslot we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. Not only that, but it’s going to be joined by new prequel series Walker: Independence airing right after. This is a chance to see a very different sort of show, but hopefully one with a similar sort of action and adventure at its core.

Now, the next few weeks are probably going to be the hardest part of the whole waiting process. We feel like once we get to mid-to-late summer, we’re at least going to get something on whatever the future holds. We’ll take that a million times over where we are right now, which is mostly just dealing with constant question marks as to how things are going to unfold from here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 3?

