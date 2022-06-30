The Orville season 4 still a possibility, Seth MacFarlane confirms

There is of course a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of The Orville, and of course we don’t think there’s all that much of a surprise with that. We are talking here about a show that premiered this year at a new home this Hulu, and after an extremely long hiatus between seasons. It’s also expensive thanks to its visual effects, and that’s without mentioning that the cast contracts expired some time ago.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Trying to bring this imaginative space show back for more could prove to be a rather complicated affair, but we should go ahead and note that Seth MacFarlane is not opposed to the idea in the least. In a new post on Twitter, the star and executive producer noted that a season 4 “depends if there’s a demand from the audience.” Of course, we do think there is a demand, but it all depends on just how large it is. We do get a sense that MacFarlane is legitimately passionate about the show and understandably so: It’s innovative, nostalgic, and surprisingly moving in almost every episode. It certainly can be funny, but that’s not a requirement in every single scene.

We don’t believe we’ll hear anything about a possible season 4 officially for some time. Hulu will most likely want to gauge viewer interest all season and even after that, there’s still a matter of going through and getting the cast and crew on board. Provided we get a renewal, we probably wouldn’t get more of the show for a long time — and honestly, we’re okay with that. There’s something wonderful about getting handfuls of the show whenever we possibility can.

For now, let’s just all be grateful that there are still a good many episodes left this season to enjoy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville

Do you want to see The Orville season 4 happen at Hulu?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Like anything, all depends if there’s a demand from the audience! https://t.co/j1FSoJIOqJ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 30, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







