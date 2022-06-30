The Boys season 3 episode 7: Who should we be worried for the most?

In less than 24 hours The Boys season 3 episode 7 is going to be here on Amazon Prime, and 100% to we expect things to be insane. The biggest surprise would be if the show didn’t veer in some sort of crazy direction in advance.

So what can we tell you about this story in advance? From where we stand, this is an episode all about fear. How afraid is Homelander that Soldier Boy could destroy him? Meanwhile, how afraid should we be for some of these major characters?

The person we’re 100% the most fearful for right now is A-Train. Right when he starts to have empathy, he uses his super-speed to murder Bluehawk and with that, possibly end his life. His fate will hopefully be addressed early in this episode; that way, we can wipe away whatever concerns we have there.

Then, that fear transfers over to Queen Maeve, who is in a horrible position right now — she’s been relegated off-screen for a little while and even though we’re happy she is coming back, who knows what Homelander will do to her?

Finally, you’ve got Black Noir who is clearly well-aware that something terrible could be happening to him at just about any point. There’s a reason why he ripped out the chip and took off; he’s trying to avoid some sort of gruesome fate. We just have to wait and see how successful he really is in doing that.

Is there any one character you are the most worried about entering The Boys season 3 episode 7?

