The Bachelorette spoilers: Takeaways from new Gabby, Rachel photos

With The Bachelorette set to premiere on ABC just one week from Monday, ABC is starting to spill the beans on what’s ahead! The network unveiled some new photos for the premiere this week, and some of them are strange. Very strange. Take, for example, what’s going on above.

What is happening there? Did one of the guys opt to bring in a barbershop quartet for whatever reason? This is what we like to call next-level strange, and we know there are other weird antics coming. One guy, named Jake, shows up without a shirt on … and probably thinks he is creative and no one else has ever done this on the show.

One of the biggest takeaways that we have from looking at a lot of the photos overall is that Gabby and Rachel will be meeting the guys together, but will also have some opportunities to get to know them individually. Beyond just that, we’re also going to see them have some conversations as a duo with some of the men. It seems like the producers are going to play around with some of the format that we could be seeing both on night one and with some of the cocktail parties a little bit later on down the road, as well.

There’s one other thing that is well worth wondering here, as well: What happens if a guy tries to interrupt one of these group convos? It’s one thing to steal someone away during a one-on-one conversation, but this feels like the sort of thing that could completely upset traditional Bachelorette decorum in a way that we haven’t seen in a while.

