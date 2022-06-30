Stargirl season 3 promo reveals action (but no premiere date)

During tonight’s The Flash season 8 finale, we had a chance to see a Stargirl season 3 teaser — but alas, a new premiere date.

What we did see, though, was a tease for what’s going to be a really fun season — including a little bit more of Joel McHale. For those who don’t know already, the former Community star is going to be around full-time as Starman for at least this upcoming season — and, of course, that’s going to bring some new challenges and drama to Hope Valley. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of resolution that needs to be had when it comes to Courtney and Cindy — can the latter ever be redeemed for some of her past?

As great as it is to see some of these characters again, this teaser was clearly not meant to give anything major away. Despite that big tease for Mister Bones at the end of season 2, that character is hardly the focus here. It remains to be seen how this show will evolve and shift over the entirety of the fall. We are expecting for it to come back in October, even though nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment.

We expect to see some longer footage for what’s coming a little later this summer — we don’t think The CW is one to leave things until the last minute.

Will there be connections between this show and others in the Arrowverse?

It feels increasingly unlikely, but at least this show acknowledged early on that this is not the same Earth that we’ve seen elsewhere. (We’re saying this with a good bit of shade towards Superman & Lois and the super-surprising reveal that we got during the season 2 finale there.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3, based on the newly-released promo?

Is there any one thing you’re hoping to see on the series this time around? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







