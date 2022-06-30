Blue Bloods season 13 premiere title revealed: What does it mean?

The Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is going to be coming to CBS this coming October; want to get an early peek at its title?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a new post on Instagram today, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted that “Keeping the Faith” is the title for the premiere. It is an episode she wrote alongside fellow EP Kevin Wade, and we have a number of key questions based on the name alone. If faith is going to be a cornerstone of this episode, for example, does that almost guarantee a return for Archbishop Kearns? On the surface, it feels like it probably should! He is one of the best foils out there for Frank so we’d welcome that.

We also wonder if the title could be a reference to characters trying to keep their faith over events that are happening in real time. Erin Reagan, for example, is running for District Attorney, and she more than likely she’ll be stuck in a heated battle. There could be some moments in here where she’d like to give up, but she can’t; this is a mission that she’ll see through to the end, or so we hope. We’re sure that Baez also needs to keep the faith in herself as a new mother; we know that there are a significant amount of obstacles that can come with it, but she’s a deeply caring person and we think she’s going to be a great parent.

Unfortunately, we probably won’t get an official synopsis for this episode until September; however, a new tease or two may surface at some point over the next month! We’re anticipating that production will kick off in July, as it has for many years in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13?

Have any thoughts about the premiere title? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







