When Calls the Heart season 10: The current filming timeline

If you’re curious to learn more about When Calls the Heart season 10, so much of that is going to depend on the start of production. That’s when we will get some behind-the-scenes peeks, photos, and a wide array of other important things tied to the new chapter.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So when are you going to actually start seeing some of these things? Hopefully, a little bit sooner rather than later — think in terms of less than a month! Production for the new season is going to start the final week of July in British Columbia, which keeps the series on roughly the same timeline that we’ve seen in the past. The objective here is to have filming done this year, given that allows the cast and crew to escape more of the harsh winter. If you’re working on a show like this, we know that you 100% have to prefer that!

Because of this timeline being what it is, we also do think Hallmark can keep some of their plans roughly the same when it comes to the future. The hope here is to have season 10 premiere by either late February or early March, and there’s all sorts of big stuff we could see. A lot of it of course will be centered around the engagement of Elizabeth and Lucas, which we 100% hope leads to a wedding by the end of the season. We’re sure that the writers will differentiate it in some way from what we’ve seen in the past with some other characters, and of course we always love seeing new changes and adaptations to the story.

Elsewhere, season 10 could really be the season of Nathan cementing more of his own future! We do really think that we started to see some of the beginnings of that close to the end of season 9.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







