Succession season 4: Check out the first BTS photo!

For those who missed the big news from earlier in the week, Succession season 4 is officially in production! We know that we’re a long ways out from new episodes coming on the air, but it’s nice to get that little confirmation that there is some work being done.

With that in mind, isn’t it equally nice to see the firm production slate of the season?

Check out our big review now for the Succession season 3 finale! As you would expect, there's a lot of big stuff to get into with the way that batch of episodes concluded.

If you look below, you can see via the show’s official Twitter a BTS image confirming that Mark Mylod is returning to the director’s chair for the premiere. This is hardly a surprise, given that he directed the season 3 finale, the season 3 premiere, and a number of other huge episodes throughout the series’ run. He’s also helmed a number of other prestige TV shows, including episodes of Game of Thrones, Shameless, and the pilot episode of The Affair.

Odds are, you are probably not going to be seeing a ton of photos featuring the cast and crew on location, at least from an official source. HBO tends to be incredibly secretive about most of their shows, and we 100% believe that this is going to be the case here, as well. The biggest thing that we are hoping for right now is merely some sort of teaser a little later this year; we’ll be game for any footage that can set up some of the story ahead.

What do you think will happen to Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy moving into Succession season 4?

Have any bold predictions?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Production on Succession Season 4 has begun. pic.twitter.com/9sQAncXra0 — Succession (@succession) June 27, 2022

