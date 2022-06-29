The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: How NBC fall schedule impacts it

Today, NBC released their full fall schedule for the 2022-23 season, and of course The Blacklist season 10 was not a part of it. That was a given. We’ve known for a good while now that the NBC series was not going to come back until midseason, but there are some interesting takeaways that we got from this release.

Take, for example, the idea that The Blacklist may not be returning to its Friday – 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot right away.

NBC is making the surprising decision this fall to not kick off their Friday-night comedy block of new series Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock until November. What that means is that both of these shows will have episodes still to air in January.

How does this impact The Blacklist? If the James Spader drama does another 22 episodes (which we’re hoping it does), it will need to have a January premiere. This means that either NBC will need to move their comedies or the network finds another spot for The Blacklist altogether. They could reduce Dateline to a one-hour event and from there, choose to air season 10 at 9:00. Another option is airing this show on a different night. Since it has changed timeslots so much over the years, isn’t it feasible (and ironic) that it could take over for Ryan Eggold’s New Amsterdam after that show ends? It should be done in January at the latest, so that could be a natural fit. We just want The Blacklist to find a good spot on the network, especially in the event that this is the final season. It deserves to go out with a bang over a whimper.

