New Amsterdam season 5: Is this a possible series finale date?

Earlier today, the news first came out that New Amsterdam season 5 is going to be premiering on NBC come Tuesday, September 20. Obviously, it is now exciting to have some official information about when the Ryan Eggold series is coming back.

Also, this news does allow us to also raise another all-important question: What does this mean for the series finale? When could we actually see that episode arrive on NBC?

If we were to take a fairly-close look at the schedule right now, the earliest the finale could be broadcast is on Tuesday, December 13. That is provided that there is a new episode of the 13-installment season every single week. It’s possible there’s a break somewhere in there and the show concludes on December 20; we absolutely would not rule that out, either. We do think the latest NBC would want the show to wrap is in January, since they are going to want to clear up that Tuesday-night spot for something else on the schedule. There are some shows that the network did not put on their fall schedule that they are saving.

So what can we expect over the remainder of season 2? There are of course a number of things, but we feel like seeing Max and Helen together has to be near the top of the list. We’re not exactly over what happened at the end of the season 4 finale, and we’re not sure we will be until the premiere airs and we get a larger explanation for what is going on there. These two characters should be able to chase their joy, but we want some other insight when it comes to the rest of the core cast’s future, as well!

