Big Brother 24: Latest promo all about expectations

Sure, CBS has yet to give us the official cast for Big Brother 24 … but we’ve at least got something to share today!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you look below, you can see a new video that features a number of fan videos sharing what they’re excited to see on the new season … and then also randomly Rockstar from season 20. This is the promotional approach the network is going for right now: Something bright, colorful, and fun. Unfortunately, not something that gives all that much away.

For the time being, it does feel like CBS is really prioritizing The Challenge USA in terms of footage featuring the cast, some of whom are of course Big Brother alumni. From the outside looking in, we’d say that this is largely a creative decision. They clearly want people to watch that show and we don’t blame them, and they are assuming that people will check out BB24 regardless. That may be the case, but getting more info absolutely helps to build up the hype for what lies ahead!

In general, we think that this season is going to be competitive, fun, and hopefully escapist. The best seasons are the ones that feature a lot of people playing hard, but also people who remember that it’s also a TV show, as well. We had a number of those players last season, and that was a nice change from seasons 21 and 22, which certainly did not live up to expectations.

Rest assured that the moment more is out there we’ll let you know … let’s just all hope that the show has a great cast in store for us! They will be the people who dictate a season more than any individual twist.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 24 right away!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Big Brother 24?

Is there any singular twist or idea you want to see brought back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







