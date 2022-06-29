La Brea season 2, Law & Order: SVU season 24 top NBC premiere dates

Today NBC unveiled their full list of fall premiere dates, and it’s great news for those of you excited for La Brea, Law & Order: SVU, or a number of other shows. This schedule is by and large predictable, but there’s nonetheless a lot of good stuff in here worth checking out.

Before we continue, though, all times listed are Eastern Standard — remember to adjust accordingly depending on where you are.

Monday, September 19

8:00 – The Voice

10:00 – Quantum Leap

This show is a reboot-of-sorts of the original; for those wondering, Scott Bakula doesn’t seem to have much involvement.

Tuesday, September 20

10:00 – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 – Chicago Med

9:00 – Chicago Fire

10:00 – Chicago PD

Thursday, September 22

8:00 – Law & Order

9:00 – Law & Order: SVU

10:00 – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Tuesday, September 27

9:00 – La Brea

Friday, November 4

8:00 – Lopez vs. Lopez (new series)

8:30 – Young Rock

Remember that The Blacklist has been held to midseason, which is why it is not mentioned in any of these premiere dates at all. (The midseason schedule will most likely be unveiled a little bit later in the fall.)

Waiting until November for the Friday-night comedies is really the only moderate surprise here and even that isn’t necessarily some sort of jaw-dropper. NBC has waited on some of their Friday shows until later for a while; they still have Dateline and they also recognize that more viewers are around in the colder months on this night in particular.

La Brea is the other show we’re the most excited for in terms of unknown expectations. After all, it has not been on the air in a really long time.

What shows on the NBC fall schedule intrigue you the most?

Is there anything that you are shocked about in terms of some of these dates? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

