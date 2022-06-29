Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will it be announced in 2022?

If you’d like a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date immediately on Showtime, you are far from alone in that. This has shown itself to be a drama with an ever-expanding fan base, and we really think that the next batch of episodes will blow it up further into the mainstream.

Unfortunately, we also don’t think we’re going to get these episodes for a good while still. All present indicators suggest that new episodes will start filming in August, meaning that the premiere date will likely be announced months after that.

So are we going to get a date announced at some point this year? Given Showtime’s desire to get season 2 out as soon as possible, we’re cautiously optimistic that we will — it feels like a stretch we’ll actually see it air in 2022, but there’s a good chance it is back within the first few months of 2023.

If that turns out to be the case, we think that at the bare minimum, we could get an approximate month for when the drama will be back. Think in similar terms here to what we’ve seen already with The Mandalorian — we know that the series is returning to Disney+ at some point in February 2023, even though nobody has confirmed anything beyond that.

What we honestly want at this point just as much as a premiere date is casting info — can we just learn already who is going to be playing the adult version of Lottie and/or Van? These two are going to potentially set the present-day story ablaze in some really fascinating ways moving forward.

