Baymax! season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Disney+, can you expect a Baymax! season 2 renewal? Or, is the first batch of episodes meant to be it?

The first thing worth noting here is that in theory, this Big Hero 6 spin-off could go on for a rather long time. Baymax helping people is such a simple premise and it’s one that Disney could choose to continue in just about whatever way they’d like.

As for whether or not we’ll actually get more, however, that remains to be seen. What Disney+ is working to figure out is the best way to launch some of their series geared at somewhat younger audiences. While shows like Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi are going more for weekly releases, here Baymax! is premiering with the entirety of season 1 all at once. The idea is probably that viewers will consume it whenever they want, and they will probably look at accumulated data over time to determine to bring the show back.

This series is not even the first off-shoot of Big Hero 6 that has made it to television and when you consider that alone, it’s abundantly clear that the streaming service is really fond of this property. We get it, given that this is a rare example of an animated property that has really held the test of time well with its audience. It doesn’t have the mainstream popularity of a Frozen or some of the other movies we’ve seen out there in recent years, but that doesn’t matter.

Provided that we do get a season 2 renewal at some point down the road, our feeling is that a season 2 could be ready at some point in 2023/early 2024. A lot of that just comes down to how long it will take the animators to do their magic. This is not the sort of process that you really should rush.

