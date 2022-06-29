Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date: Are we inching closer to news?

We know that Gossip Girl season 2 has been in production for quite some time — with that, can we expect news in the near future? Or, is it more likely that we’re going to be waiting for a REALLY long time to see what’s next?

Based on a few key factors, we’re starting to be optimistic that premiere-date news could launch at some point over the next month or two. First and foremost, remember that HBO Max recently released a pretty-cryptic teaser that hinted that Georgina from OG Gossip Girl is going to be making her presence felt in season 2. Meanwhile, the streaming service is also probably aware that a show like this needs to stay on a pretty-consistent schedule in the event that it keeps its younger audience around. Our thinking is that the series could potentially return this fall, and for the next month or two, we’ll see more of a genuine promotional effort here. (For the record, EP Josh Safran posted on Twitter that he has a “general” idea of when the show will be back.)

We will be the first to admit that entering the first season, it was almost impossible to predict just how well this show was going to do. After all, we’ve seen constant instances of revivals or reboots that end up disappointing. Yet, there was something about the style of Gossip Girl 2.0 that made it instantly appealing, and we think that some of this was tied to them not trying to just emulate anything that we have seen from the series back when it was on The CW. Even the central premise of Gossip Girl itself was different from the moment we first saw it.

Hopefully, the Georgina tease is not the only big one we’re going to get here, and there are a few other surprises that will surface in other previews. Fingers crossed?

What do you most want to see on Gossip Girl season 2 when it comes to HBO Max?

I only know generally, not specifically, and I can't answer anyway! — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) June 22, 2022

