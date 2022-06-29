The Boys season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Does Queen Maeve strike back?

In a very short period of time we’re going to be seeing The Boys season 3 episode 7 arrive on Amazon Prime — and yea, it’s gonna be nuts. That’s inevitably what happens when you get so close to the end of the season!

Also, this particular episode is going to be exciting in that it brings Queen Maeve back to the picture. The question now becomes what she could be doing from here on out.

Based on a new promo (visit the link here) for this week’s episode, Maeve seems to take quite a thrill in knowing that she has seen Homelander scared — and yes, that is absolutely a rare thing for this guy. So what is sending such a massive chill down his spine? Based on what we’ve just seen in episode 6, it most likely has a thing to do with Soldier Boy. He has presented himself as one of the most dangerous people within this whole world, and maybe Antony Starr’s character is starting to panic in a way we haven’t quite seen.

Also, this promo makes it clear that this is one of the most violent episodes that we’ve seen of the show to date. After all, at one point we’re going to see Soldier Boy beat someone to a pulp. Is it Black Noir? We’re a little nervous about that, based mostly on him ripping out the tracking chip and taking off. He seems to know that there is a potential reckoning coming his way and he’d like to avoid that, if possible.

Where do you think will happen for Queen Maeve moving into The Boys season 3 episode 7?

