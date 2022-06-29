America’s Got Talent: Singer Connor Johnson becomes instant contender

During tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode we saw some memorable acts — with Connor Johnson being among them.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Almost the moment that he walked on stage, it was pretty clear that audiences were going to love him. He’s a surfer from Hawaii who just so happens to also sing. He also has an endearing backstory with his mother being the military. He also had a classic AGT edit where Simon Cowell stopped his first performance and had him take on another song. It’s become such a routine on this show that the judges are aware of it, and often think it produces better results.

We actually think Connor sounds a little bit like a cross between John Mayer and Chris Daughtry. About halfway through this second performance, we seriously thought that Heidi was going to press the buzzer. He’s a serious contender to win the whole show — guys with guitars are almost always popular among voters, especially one with a smooth, awesome voice like his. It’s all going to be about song choice from here on out. If he can nail whatever else he brings to the table moving forward, he’s going to be golden. It’s just always harder in the live shows since you’re performing alongside a number similar acts across similar genres. Those direct comparisons can be tricky! You have to be ready for them in the event that you are going to step out on that stage.

It’s too bad for him that he didn’t get said buzzer, not that he’s really going to need it. He’ll have fans by his side, and also the innate likability that just comes from someone willing to go on stage and be vulnerable.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including some pieces about a few other acts

What did you think about Connor Johnson and his big audition on America’s Got Talent?

How far do you think he will go? Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do that, stay tuned to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







