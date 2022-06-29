America’s Got Talent return date: When will there be new auditions?

Following last night’s new episode, do you want to get the America’s Got Talent return date over on NBC? Rest assured, more good stuff is coming!

Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for a little while in order to see some of it. While there is, technically, a new episode airing next week, it’s actually a clip show compiled of Golden Buzzers. There is no episode scheduled until a week from Tuesday on July 12.

So why is the network doing this? A big part of it may be tied to them wanting to avoid some potentially carryover from the Fourth of July and if that is the case, we 100% get it. Meanwhile, we also have a feeling that they want to stretch out these auditions for as long as they can, given that we haven’t heard much when it comes to confirmation we are going to be seeing a Judge Cuts this year. There may just be a ton of audition shows and then after that, we get into the live rounds. This may not be the way that we’d prefer the show to do some of its business, but we also can’t be altogether surprised. The format for AGT tends to fluctuate week in and week out.

At this point, the best thing that we can probably say about this season overall is that there isn’t one consensus favorite and typically, that makes for a much better end product. We’d much rather have that than a season where one person is clearly going to win and then we spend the remainder of the time drawing out the inevitable. America can be unpredictable, though more often than not, it is fair to assume that some of the singers are going to have the inside track.

