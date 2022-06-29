Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, June 29?

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? What is there to look forward to in regards to the future of the franchise?

When it comes to the latter question, we know there is quite a bit! All three of these shows were renewed years ago for another season, and you will have a chance to see a lot of dramatic, heartfelt stories for all of the cast.

Unfortunately, you will not have a chance to see any of them on the air tonight: The series are all set to premiere this fall. To be specific, it was announced today that they will be back on September 21. We do think that the 2022-23 season will be pivotal for all three of these shows, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, that they are all pretty deep into their runs and this point. We saw some major cast turnover already with Chicago Fire / Med the past few years, and we have to prepare for a little bit more there at some point. There may also be questions as to whether or not any of these shows are entering the final season. We think that this is unlikely, but we have to be prepared for that.

No matter what the long-term future holds, we do feel reasonable confident that One Chicago is already planning out scripts to give you more of what you love. Think in terms of non-stop action, heartfelt drama, and maybe even a little bit of humor — especially when it comes to Fire. We do think all three of these shows bring something unique to the table, and we’re hoping that there is a chance to get some more scoop a little bit later in the summer when production begins.

