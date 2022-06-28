The Flash season 9: Uncertainty remains on potential final season

Will The Flash season 9 be the final season over on The CW? This has been a big question for a while! However, there still isn’t all that much in the way of clarity on the subject, which is a shame since we’d really like to have some sort of answer in the immediate future.

For the record, showrunner Eric Wallace feels the same way. There are a lot of storylines he’d clearly like to tell in the world of this series, and one of the biggest ones has ties to the Blackest Night story from the comics. There have been echoes of it already in season 8, with the most recent one being John Diggle saying no to the power offered to him by the box.

As for whether or not we’re going to get more of this storyline beyond that, a lot of it will depend heavily on the final-season news. That’s at least per what Wallace had to say to TVLine, alongside the following quote:

“I’m a comic book nerd and I wanted to plant some Blackest Night seeds, and that Diggle moment helped me do that … But I don’t know if we’ll ever get to it.”

At the moment, we have to say that we’re doubtful. It’s great that both Grant Gustin and Candice Patton are 100% on board for a season 9 of the series, but we also suspect heavily that it’s going to be the final one. The ratings are down year-to-year, and this is also the longest-running show officially in the Arrowverse. We’re not sure that there is going to be anything left for it to prove, even if there are some other comic-book stories out there that would be interesting to see in some shape or form.

