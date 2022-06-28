Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 premiere date, trailer

In just under two weeks, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2 will premiere on Peacock — and bring a TON of nostalgia and drama along for the ride.

If you look below, you can see a first-look trailer for the spin-off featuring a wide array of different locales, plus the return of Kristian Alfonso to the series! The storylines are very much Days, as there are notes of romance, betrayal, and a whole lot more. If you’ve loved the original for years, it feels pretty much like a sure thing you’ll enjoy this.

Season 2 of Beyond Salem is going to premiere on July 11, and the plan is to run one of the five episodes every day until the finale on July 16. The daily rollout should feel familiar to fans, just in a slightly different medium. The setting will be what startles the senses a bit more; characters will be seen everywhere from Hong Kong to Monte Carlo as opposed to just the trademark town iconic for this series.

Without even seeing the new season, it feels easy to proclaim that producing this show is a heck of a smart move for Peacock time and time again. They are more than likely aware of the fact that they need to get more soap-opera fans on streaming, and this is a way to recruit them. Adding some familiar faces never hurts here, either. We don’t want to start talking about a possible season 3 here just yet, but it feels like something the streaming service should consider if they are really serious about recruiting some of these people in the long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Days of Our Lives right now

What do you most want to see on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season 2?

Does the trailer make you more excited to watch it, and do you think this is really something that Peacock will do a lot more of down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Peacock)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







