Your Honor season 2 premiere date: Will news come in 2022?

Are we going to learn news about Your Honor and a season 2 premiere date at some point in 2022? At this point, we’d settle for almost any news at all.

For the time being, the present reality is simple: Showtime is keeping their cards close to the vest. Originally it seemed like the plan for the Bryan Cranston series to potentially premiere this year; yet, we’re adjusting those expectations given that we’ve heard almost nothing about production. This is a show that they are clearly taking their time with, and we certainly hope that this plans out to be the right decision.

Do we still think there’s a chance we’ll hear premiere-date news before the new year? It’s possible, but we wouldn’t get your hopes up for something to come over the next couple of months. Instead, it feels like the more realistic option is that we’ll start to hear some more chatter when we get around to November or December and some of the early 2023 plans start to become a little bit more clear. Your Honor season 2, alongside the return of Yellowjackets, are two of the shows we’re most excited to have back. It feels like both of them have a lot of potential to go even bolder than what we saw the first go-around.

While you wait for Your Honor to come back, remember that there will be another opportunity to see Cranston on TV in the reasonably-near future; the actor is poised to appear as Walter White in at least one episode of Better Call Saul season 6, and it could be more when the dust eventually settles. The producers of that show have a real knack for keeping their cards close to the vest.

