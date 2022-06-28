Only Murders in the Building season 2: Shirley MacLaine on Leonora role

There are a lot of fantastic newcomers through Only Murders in the Building season 2, but Shirley MacLaine is near the top of the list. We’re talking here about a living legend! She is absolutely hilarious on the show as the late Bunny’s mother Leonora, and someone who has quite a history with a painting at the center of the investigation.

We don’t want to give too much away about the story of the premiere if you haven’t seen it already, but we certainly think there are reasons for the character to return in the weeks to come.

Watch our Only Murders in the Building video all about the premiere here! In this, we dive into all sorts of events from the first two episodes, plus also look towards the future.

Inevitably, one of the big questions that is going to come out of this premiere is how the producers managed to land MacLaine in the first place. Remember that we’re talking here about someone who can pick and choose whatever she wants at this point in her life; heck, she doesn’t have to do anything and her status is 100% certain.

In a new interview with Town & Country Magazine, MacLaine made it clear that her ties with a particular person behind the scenes offered a good reason to dive into this world:

“I’m an old friend of [series creator] John Hoffman and I guess if he was writing a grocery check he would think, OK, somehow let’s include Shirley … He’s very creative and he’s a good friend, so he wrote this part. And I love this character, I think she’s terrific.”

MacLaine is a new addition this season alongside Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne — we tend to think that at some point, all three of them will be suspects! That’s just the sort of world that we’re dealing with here.

