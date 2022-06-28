Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 4 sneak peek: Kamala meets Waleed

Tomorrow night is going to bring some exciting stuff to Disney+ in the form of Ms. Marvel season 1 episode 4; why not take a larger look at it right now?

If you look below, you can dive into a new sneak preview for this particular episode featuring Kamala meeting Waleed, someone who could tell her more about her great grandmother Aisha. This is tied to the central mythology of the series, and perhaps why she is perhaps who she is at this point.

We’re glad at this point to dive into a larger dose of the show’s lore, especially since there are only a few episodes left. Learning more about this should do wonders for preparing for whatever comes in that end of this season, let alone the upcoming big-budget movie The Marvels. We do still wish we had a larger presence of a singular Big Bad at this point, but ironically you could make that criticism of a number of different Marvel – Disney+ shows. Moon Knight is really more of the exception than the rule when it comes to some of that.

One a smaller note, isn’t it delightful to see Kamala wearing the mask, even for just a short period of time? We haven’t even seen her sport the full costume featured in the image above yet, but it’s pretty clear at this point we’re getting closer to it. While it’s been fun seeing her idolize Captain Marvel in various forms, we also still think it’s worthwhile for her to step into her own identity as a hero and stand out from the pack. The homage can come mostly in the form of the Ms. Marvel moniker itself.

