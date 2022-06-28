The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Will news come out this year?

With Obi-Wan Kenobi now done for at least the season, it’s easier to turn attention towards The Mandalorian season 3. We 100% understand that there are other Disney+ series coming in between from the Star Wars universe, but this is easily one of their most popular shows.

To date, we unfortunately don’t have a premiere date yet for the new season. Instead, we’re more or less stuck with a full month: February 2023. That is all that’s been confirmed, even though it does look like we’re going to be seeing a pretty epic batch of stories when the show returns with more Bo-Katan and some other characters getting more of a spotlight.

Check out our full review now for the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale! If you look below, you can see a wide array of different details we have all about that. Once you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any other discussion moving forward on any Star Wars show.

So is Disney+ going to be a little bit more specific with the premiere date at some point this year? If it is not obvious already, that is 100% something that we’d like. It’s also something that seems fairly likely.

Given that Disney has a pretty solid promotional engine, we tend to think that they are going to get in front of things early when it comes to the future of The Mandalorian season 3. Not only do we suspect that a premiere date will be coming by the end of the year, but we’re also hoping for some sort of teaser. We may not get a full-fledged trailer for the new season until we get around to the new year, but it feels like the streaming service would like to give us something along the way here. Maybe it shows little other than Mando and Grogu but honestly, we’d be 100% okay with that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Mandalorian right now

Do you think we’ll get a premiere date for The Mandalorian season 3 before the end of the year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







