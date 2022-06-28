Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Should you expect news in July?

We tend to believe (pun intended) that news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date is coming sooner rather than later. It’s really just a matter of waiting for when Apple TV+ decides to get it out there.

In writing this article, we’re going to go ahead and assume that we won’t get a premiere-date drop over the final days of June. Given that we’re not expecting the Jason Sudeikis comedy back until at least late September or early October, this tends to make the most sense. Why announce something three and a half months in advance? The show is still filming, and we don’t think that the streaming service is feeling some deep desire to rush along production.

Our thinking is that we could see some sort of news surface in the second half of July, or possibly even closer to the end of the month. We do think that they will want the get the news out at least a couple of months before season 3 airs, especially since there’s enough footage out there for some sort of teaser. We also tend to think that there’s going to be a pretty huge publicity campaign for it, both as an Emmy darling and also as a potentially final chapter to the story. Originally, we spent some time questioning if Apple would announce this as the final season at the same time that they released the premiere date; that feels unlikely now. As a matter of fact, they may never choose to announce it as a final season just in case everyone wants to come back and do more a little bit later on. Why limit yourself?

No matter when Ted Lasso comes back, we imagine that we’re going to laugh, cry, and cheer — possibly in that order, and possibly not. This is the sort of show that makes you feel ALL the things the majority of the time.

