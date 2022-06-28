Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 trailer: Mariana, Evan, & more

Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 is going to kick off the second half of the season July 7 — why not prepare further for it now?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you look below, you can see what feels like a highlight reel from the entire batch of episodes ahead, and there is a lot of exciting stuff from top to bottom. For starters, there’s a lot of relationship drama ahead for Mariana. There’s a LOT of her and Evan in the trailer, even if the two aren’t together at this point. There are still questions she’s wondering about in terms of perception; is he helping her just because of her past? There’s so much she still has to tackle as both a woman and a minority in the tech industry, and that will always be a part of her story here.

Elsewhere, relationships are going to be flying in all sorts of directions. Is Davia going to tell Dennis the truth about how she feels? He is spending time with someone new, and that could create a situation where there is only a matter of time. Meanwhile, everyone else at the Coterie will be facing problems of their own regarding self-worth, their future, and also whether their career paths are going in the direction that they want.

We knew that there were a lot of questions about how the series would live on following the exit of Maia Mitchell but so far, the writers are pulling it off! The one thing that is still a bummer is the uncertainty that exists beyond this season. We still don’t know if season 4 is the end of the road or not, but it would be nice to have one more chapter after this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

What do you most want to see on Good Trouble season 4 episode 10 based on what we’re seeing right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







