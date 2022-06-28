Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Who’s in danger?

Want to learn a little more about Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 3 in advance of it airing? There is a lot of big stuff still to come within this final season, and really what you’re about to see is just scratching the surface for some of it.

Let’s start things off here with the title of “Oh Elayne…,” which is a reference that lot of the show’s younger fans probably won’t get. It feels like it’s a clever nod to the Three Stooges, who are of course experts in slapstick comedy. That’s not quite the first thing we think about when it comes to this show. Instead, we think about magic, revolution, and danger, and a number of these things are going to descend front and center on what lies ahead.

If you’re interested in a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

With the Cession Marshal on their heels, the Unit splits up. Scylla and Nicte attempt to draw the Marshal away while Tally, Abigail and Adil meet an old ally. President Wade’s political stance puts her in danger.

Is it really possible that we’re going to see something happen to President Wade at this point? If the writers really wanted to create some serious political turmoil within this world, this is absolutely a route that they could consider here. The most important thing, of course, is simply that we take some time building up towards an exciting conclusion here. Given that this is the final season, every single episode has that much more weight to it. There’s really no time to sit around and wait for something big to transpire.

