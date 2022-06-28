The Bachelorette premiere spoilers: Gabby and Rachel’s first night!

Now that we’re less than two weeks away from the premiere of The Bachelorette, isn’t it nice to have some more details about the premiere? The first episode is airing on July 11, and of course this is going to feel both familiar and yet different. Gabby and Rachel are kicking off the season hoping to each find their perfect person, but having to navigate the mansion and all the men together should be a challenging.

Given that this season is breaking the standard format, you can’t be all that shocked that they will also be breaking some of the rules along the way as well. For more teases on that, check out the newly-released premiere synopsis right now:

“1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, of course we imagine that the field will be narrowed down, and there are also some other things we’re wondering about as well. Take, for example, whether or not we’ll know who each individual guy is interested in. Will some still be interested in both and if so, how does that work?

What do you most want to see from Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette?

What sort of rule do you think could be broken almost right away? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

