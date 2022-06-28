Better Call Saul season 6: Giancarlo Esposito on why he wants more Gus

Over the past week or so, we’ve heard Giancarlo Esposito say with greater regularity that he would love more Gus Fring beyond Better Call Saul season 6. Could that mean another prequel is on the way? Not necessarily, but it is a fun thing to think about. He’s such an iconic villain and yet, we know so little about its origin story. Meanwhile, Giancarlo as an actor seems to have no issue playing younger versions of himself, even as he is getting older.

So why does he want to keep coming back this character? There are some pretty profound thoughts he has on this subject.

Speaking in a new interview with Vulture, Giancarlo is asked if there have been any serious conversations about him playing this part again:

None at all. But a part of me has become Gustavo because a part of Gustavo was me before it was Gus. Before Gus owned me, I owned me. I say that only because I believe what you think grows. I believe that our thought form is a direct, energetic channel to the universe.

When I say it, I’m not saying it to get fans casting and have them inundated with the idea that everybody wants that. I’m saying it because it’s a direct connection to the energy of the universe and the energy of me. Somewhere, I’m not done with it. If I could think that thought, then I’m not finished.

There’s a chance you’ve heard Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan say already that they want a little bit of a break from the Breaking Bad universe following Better Call Saul. Meanwhile, Esposito himself has another project at AMC. It doesn’t feel like anyone is breaking down the door to do something else in this world right now.

However, who knows what the future will hold? You never quite know where a conversation could lead a few years from now.

What do you want to see from Gus Fring moving forward, whether it be in Better Call Saul or otherwise?

