Evil season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Demon of the Road’

Today Paramount+ unleashed some first-look info about Evil season 3 episode 4; suffice it to say, we’re excited! It’s weird to enjoy such demented stuff a lot of the time, but the idea behind the next new episode sounds especially intriguing.

What can we go ahead and say about it now? For starters, the title here is “The Demon of the Road.” Meanwhile, we also have the attached synopsis with a few more details:

The team encounters a truck driver whose wife thinks he is possessed and explores the possibility of a demon haunting the highway.

There’s something we really like about the simplicity of this story. Sure, Kristen and David are going to run into some unexpected stuff and their relationship could have complications, but a lot of the story could be grounded by this particular case. It has a real urban-legend feel to it, as we’ve heard over the years of all sorts of ghost stories involving truckers who continue to haunt the road long after they were gone.

One of the things we’re really enjoying the most right now about Evil season 3 is that they’re giving us opportunities to see different dynamics and relationships like we haven’t seen before. This is not a series resting on its laurels, even though it could since it’s been able to build such a great reputation for itself. We tend to imagine that for the rest of the season, it’s also going to continue to use its standing on Paramount+ more than ever to do some bigger, crazier things — while also still making sure it all feels realistic for what we’ve seen to date.

