Is Mayans MC new tonight on FX? Season 5 premiere date chatter

Is Mayans MC new tonight on FX? Are we about to get some more, much-needed news on the future of EZ Reyes?

The first order of business here, unfortunately, the news that a lot of people probably don’t want to hear: There is no installment of the show on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is no confirmation as to when the show will be back in general. FX still hasn’t renewed the JD Pardo drama, even if we anticipate getting a little bit more news about it over the next few weeks.

We would be 100% shocked if there is no official renewal for a season 5; let’s just go ahead and make that clear now. We’re not necessarily here to confirm that there are many more seasons on the way, but we do think that the network would like to give this story a proper conclusion. We’re definitely not at a point right now where that has happened. We gotta know what EZ is going to do as president of the Santo Padre chapter, especially in the wake of what just happened to the warehouse. If it turns out that Angel Reyes is the person responsible for setting that blaze, we could be in for some sort of Shakespearean level storyline the rest of the way. Things are going to get tragic, but how much so? Would EZ really kill his own brother and/or father?

Provided that Mayans MC gets a renewal over the next couple of months, we do think a premiere date in the spring of 2023 is possible. Otherwise, we would very well have to anticipate the idea of this show coming back a little later in the year … even if we don’t want that.

