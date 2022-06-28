Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 air date, schedule

After this week’s two-episode premiere, it absolutely makes some sense to want the Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 air date. How can you not? We know that there’s going to be some more great mysteries moving forward into the rest of the season. Who killed Bunny is first and foremost; meanwhile, everything else will still be out there in the ether.

Rest assured, there are no spoilers from the first two episodes within this article; we tend to think of this instead as a great way to prepare in terms of the schedule.

Watch our latest Only Murders in the Building video right now! After you do so, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will be here breaking down the show every single week, and we don’t want you to miss any of that coverage.

For now, here is the plan over at Hulu — the two-episode premiere was meant to get the season off on the right foot, but they are in no hurry to rush the remainder of the season. The remainder of the season will air once a week, as this is a way to keep it in the conversation a little bit longer. This means that episode 3 is going to come your way on Tuesday, July 5.

Do we understand the chorus of people who would prefer to binge-watch the whole thing? Absolutely, and for some of these people, the option is absolutely still there. They will just have to wait for a little while as the rest of us enjoy some of these weekly releases.

What we hope is that through a lot of these weeks, the fan following for the show only gets more vocal; with that, the odds are even higher of a season 3. We’re sure a series like this won’t be around forever, but we will cherish it however long we can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building, including other thoughts courtesy of the cast

Where do you think things are going to go entering Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3?

Share your predictions now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







