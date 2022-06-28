Tom Swift season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A ‘misbegotten mustang’?

Curious to learn a thing or two more about Tom Swift season 1 episode 6? Next week’s new episode has a particularly fun title in “…And The Misbegotten Mustang,” and we tend to think there are going to be some fascinating events throughout — including a pretty tough spot for the title character.

Want a few preliminary details now on what you’re going to see? Then go ahead and check out the full Tom Swift season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

TROUBLE – Tom (Tian Richards) finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) is startled when a worried Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) surprises her while she’s in her car applying lipstick and triple checking her already flawless makeup in the mirror after a visit to the gym. Lastly, Rowan (Albert Mwangi) issues a strong warning to Isaac. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Eric Anthony Glover (#106). Original airdate 7/5/2022.

This episode is going to be a huge test for this show for a couple of different reasons. For starters, it is the first one to air following the conclusion of Superman & Lois season 2. Losing a lead-in can always be tough. Beyond just that, this is also airing the day after the Fourth of July. Sometimes, that can be a tough proposition, but in general we’d say that about the vast majority of shows that air at this time of year. It can be hard to find an audience, and we’re always going to be nervous about CW shows’ long-term future in this super-weird environment the network currently finds itself in.

For now, let’s just hope for nothing more than another entertaining hour of TV — there will be time to think about more later.

