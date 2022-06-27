Big Brother 24: Why the long wait for more news?

Big Brother 24 fans, we think we’ve hit that point in the year where we all start to lose it a little bit. The premiere is just nine days away and yet, there’s still very little news out there in regards to the season. That includes no cast reveal, no information about twists, and no first look at the house.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So why are producers / CBS doing this to us? The simplest answer is “because they can.” Also, because they have no real reason to hurry things anymore. Back when there was no live move-in on premiere night, it was easier for the show to release the cast in advance. They were, after all, already playing the game! It’s not so necessarily now, and they have more time to fiddle with it and decide who they want on more.

Also, the truth here is that they know viewers are going to watch regardless of when the cast is put out there. Very few shows have anywhere near the dedicated audience that Big Brother does and the folks at CBS know it. We do think we’ll get the cast reveal / some other details before the premiere, but we don’t want to sit here and say that it’ll be Wednesday or Thursday with 100% certainty. The only thing we hope is that we get something on Friday to carry it into the long weekend.

In general, the show does tend to cast per archetypes, so we feel like it’s already predictable the sort of people you will see. We’ll get a few superfans, some super-athletic people, one or two people who have some variation of an online following, and then a couple of “older” people. In Big Brother terms, older shocking means anyone over 30. This is the time of year we feel ancient more so than any other. We’re equally as interested in the twists right now, since it’s often hard to get a good read on the players until we actually see them on feeds.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now

What are you most hoping for when it comes to Big Brother 24?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







