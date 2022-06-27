NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: A new update behind the scenes!

We know that we will be waiting for a good while to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 actually premiere on CBS. Nonetheless, we’re happy to hand over some good news whenever we can!

Today, that specifically means that some of the crew behind-the-scenes are officially back at work. In a recent post on Twitter last week, producer Rick Tunell confirmed that the production officially is open for the new season! This doesn’t mean that the cast and crew are back filming yet, but it is one of many steps that can get us there.

Over the next several weeks, we anticipate that Tunell and many other crew members will take time to prepare the sets and get everything set up to the best of their ability. That includes everything from locations to lighting to casting to anything/everything in between. There are a lot of moving parts to a long-running show like this, especially one that likes to showcase the sights of greater Los Angeles whenever possible.

So what are we expecting to see over the course of season 14? We know that there were a lot of big changes at the end of last season, so it would be nice to see some of those explored a little bit further. That includes getting a chance to learn more about Kensi and Deeks as parents, and also seeing Callen and Anna’s engagement. There’s a lot to celebrate with these big family developments, and hopefully they are just setting the stage for some other wonderful stuff coming down the road.

Of course, there’s also things for these characters to fear; remember that there will always be cases and villains on this show. We’re also 100% still worried about the presence of Kessler, who remains out there in the wind.

The NCIS:Los Angeles production office is open for business. We're back for Season 14. #ncisla pic.twitter.com/2RB0P2cQfl — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) June 22, 2022

