Dancing with the Stars 31 showrunner news, premiere date talk

After a good bit of speculation over the past couple of weeks, it looks like Conrad Green is back at Dancing with the Stars.

According to a new report from Variety, the one-time showrunner of the franchise during its early seasons is now coming back to shepherd it at its new Disney+ home. The report notes that season 31 is still set to air this fall, meaning that the move away from ABC will have no impact on an approximate timeline here.

Now that we’ve said that, we move into the next order of business: Wondering what changes will be made with Green at the helm. The majority of questions right now surround host and executive producer Tyra Banks, who was extremely polarizing in her two seasons at the show. We know there are a ton of people who’d love to see former co-host Tom Bergeron come back, and he did post a cheeky response to the initial report on Green’s return earlier today.

There could be some format changes that come with the change over to the streaming format — take, for example, what you would do in regards to commercial breaks. Also, will the casting process be a little different? We think the producers would probably want a similar crop of Stars to who they’ve had in the past, mostly because the goal here is to likely reach as many different demographics as humanly possible.

Fingers crossed that the judging panel will stay the same so long as Len, Carrie Ann, and Bruno are all available — meanwhile, we 100% expect that Disney Week will be a staple moving forward thanks to its streaming home (granted, it pretty much was already).

Best decision they’ve made since 2005, when they hired him the first time 😉👏🏼 https://t.co/z3597VUBnf — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 27, 2022

