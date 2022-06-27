Ted Lasso season 3 star talks uncertain season 4 future

It feels like the closer all of us collectively get to the arrival of Ted Lasso season 3, the more that we will hear questions on the long-term future. Is the final season really just about here?

We know that on the surface, it very much feels that way. Jason Sudeikis has long said that there was a three-season plan for the show; however, at the same time it doesn’t seem like any cast or crew member has been told 100% that this will be the end of the road. It feels like everyone, at least for now, is trying to keep their options open.

This uncertainty is also allowing a lot of actors to come out and share what are some pretty darn honest quotes all about this said uncertainty. Take, for example, what Nick Mohammed had to say on the subject recently to Discussing Film:

“I don’t know [what the future holds], that’s the honest answer … Not trying to be teasing, I don’t know whether it’s the end or not. I mean, they’ve been quite open about saying that they had three seasons’ worth of ideas.

“Even when they outlined Nate’s journey, before they even knew that they had seasons two and three commissioned, they let me know the three-season arc. Effectively, they had those three seasons mapped out for the whole show so I can see the appeal from a creative point of view of quitting while you’re ahead in telling this three-part story.

“But who knows, they might just take a break and then come back. It will come to an end at some point. What I would do afterward, I don’t know. It’ll be strange.”

What Mohammed says at the end there may be very much what happens. We can easily envision a scenario where the cast and crew go off for a couple of years, and the return if there’s a good reason for more story. That’s the big thing we imagine to be true right now: Sudeikis doesn’t just want to churn out more episodes simply for the sake of doing so and we 100% get that. It’s better too move into it if you have a legitimate reason to keep the story going.

