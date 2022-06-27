Succession season 4 episode count, new details revealed!

Early today, we officially revealed that production on Succession season 4 was 100% a go. Now, we come bearing some other news to further add to your excitement.

HBO, first and foremost, revealed that the new season is going to consist of ten episodes. That is a larger order than what we had for season 3, and we tend to imagine that the story last time had some limitations due to the global health crisis.

Want to see our review now for the Succession season 4 finale? What are you waiting for? Go ahead and check that out in video form below. Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any further coverage.

To go along with this, we also have an official synopsis, one that seems to suggest that there is going to be a lot more drama between the entire Roy family the rest of the way:

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

We already know that Roman, Kendall, and Shiv may all team up, realizing that working together is the only sure-fire way that the three of them have a chance. Unfortunately for them, Logan has out-flanked them so far at just about every moment, and there is no evidence that this is going to change in the immediate future.

HBO did not mention a premiere date or an approximate window in their press release today, which tends to be a signal we’re still a long ways off. We’ll stand by our previous statements that we’ll be glad if season 4 comes out at all within the first few months of 2023.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates around Succession season 4, including more premiere date chatter

Are you thrilled that Succession season 4 is going to be ten episodes long?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







