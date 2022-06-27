Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Will we learn Lottie, Van castings soon?

We know that production on Yellowjackets season 2 is not currently slated to kick off until we get around to August. Nonetheless, there is some exciting news we can discuss now!

From a casting standpoint, it’s been clear over the past several months that an older version of Lottie would be a part of the new season. She is, after all, the presumed Antler Queen, and it also does seem like she may be the front of some sort of cult in the present-day. More recently, there has also been talk of an older version of Van turning up. Given that we’ve seen these this character survive almost everything under the sun, it really can’t be that much of a shock that she’d still be around today.

In a new interview over at Variety, it does appear as though Showtime could be coming close to announcing something on these castings. Executive producer Bart Nickerson in particular had the following to say:

I will give you probably a too-honest answer. We really hope we’re very close. We’re really pulling to be close [to an announcement] soon.

We hope this means that the right performers have already been chosen, and of course we’re excited to see them in action! This is going to be a hugely ambition season, though that’s probably a given when there are so many different people who are a part of this cast. It’s going to be fun seeing how the story evolves the rest of the way; let’s just hope that it can live up to the expectations so many of us have based on an awesome season 1.

Who do you want to see playing adult Van and Lottie on Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here at the site for even more news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

