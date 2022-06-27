The Bachelorette spoilers: Drama ahead for Gabby and Rachel!

We’re finally starting to get some of the first real footage from Gabby and Rachel’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. What is the big takeaway? Think drama in just about every form possible.

It’s already clear that with the two-lead format, this is going to be a very different version of the show from what we’ve seen in the past. In a number of ways, we welcome that; every longstanding format needs a fresh coat of paint, and having two leads could create some interesting opportunities.

One thing that we already know to be different about this season is rather simple: It’s an opportunity for each person to have someone else to lean on at all times. In a new promo over at People Magazine, you see Rachel learn some troublesome news, which she then passes along to her co-star. The two can then bounce ideas off each other to make more of an informed decision. We’re sure that Jesse Palmer will be there for select moments, as well, but we’ll have to wait and see how certain things turn out over time.

Of course, some of the reasons behind said drama are going to be fairly expected. Stop us when this sounds familiar but some guys (gasp!) may not be there for the right reasons! That will lead to potential arguments and a whole lot more as the season progresses and of course, we wonder if one or two “villains” will stay around a little bit too long.

This new season of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC come Monday, July 11, and we’re excited to see if this journey actually leads to some happy endings. It’s possible that with two leads, there’s going to be more opportunities for Gabby and Rachel to detect some red flags and make the best overall choices. It could be a model the show follows down the road.

