Evil season 3 episode 4: Will the Andrea, Kristen bond persevere?

As we try to prepare for Evil season 3 episode 4 on Paramount+ this weekend, there is one thing high on our wish-list. Can we get more of Sister Andrea and Kristen together? Their bond is blossoming, and we don’t even think Andrea realizes how much Kristen helped her with the monsignor at the end of the episode.

Remember that in those moments, Kristen proclaimed that she didn’t see the nun exhibiting any erratic behavior, though she realizes that Andrea can speak with demons in a way no one else can. Kristen understands the value of that, but she also shows respect to her in calling her “Sister.” Meanwhile, Andrea does the same in referring to Kristen as “Doctor.”

So what is behind these acknowledgments? Speaking to TV Guide, Andrea Martin explains it from the Sister’s point of view:

“What she’s saying is, ‘Thank you for understanding, for being accessible, for being open to me … I don’t know that she knows that [Kristen] defended her, but I know she believes she’s met a friend.”

This is certainly a friendship that could last for a good chunk of the season, and it could be very important to this world that it does. Remember that there are certainly going to be more demons throughout the rest of the season, and that David and Kristen’s job is not about to get any easier. In true Evil fashion, we really just expect things to get all the more complicated as time goes by. There’s also a personal relationship between these two characters that is also defining the story to a certain extent.

