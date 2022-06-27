Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Is there any chance Yoda could appear?

Is there a chance that we could see Yoda turn up in a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? This is a fascinating thing to think about. After all, this is one of the most iconic characters within all of Star Wars in general, you gotta think that Disney will want to line up the show with familiar faces — if they decide to bring it back, of course.

Provided that it could be somewhat canon-busting to try to bring back Luke and Leia for one more go here, doesn’t it feel like Yoda would be a character that makes a great deal of sense?

Speaking in a recent interview on The Jess Cagle Show (via ComicBook.com), Ewan McGregor himself made it clear why we didn’t get to see Yoda in season 1:

“All he’s got left is to look after Luke Skywalker. That’s all he’s got left, really, and to try to communicate with his old master, Qui-Gon, in his spiritual life … But he can’t reach out to any of his old [mentors]. He can’t reach out to Yoda, he can’t reach out to any of the surviving Jedi for fear of giving himself away. If a Jedi uses the Force in this period of time, the Inquisitors are going to be able to sense that, and they’re going to know where you are. It’s like using your phone or something, I guess. It’ll ping off a tower somewhere if you use the Force.”

Given that Vader could still be after Obi-Wan in a potential season 2, we do have a feeling that the same sort of problems could be there in regards to Yoda. Granted, it’s still pretty darn possible to rule this out. Why in the world would we want to?

